There are reports of shots being fired near YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno, California.

San Bruno Police tweeted: "Police activity at 901 Cherry Ave, please stay out of the area."

People near the area report hearing shots fired, police activity and lockdown procedures.

Police activity at 901 Cherry Ave, please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/H6iAj0g7ra — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018