WARNING: DISTRESSING CONTENT

Horrifying details have emerged of a disturbing animal cruelty stunt that has killed several birds and left more than 50 stuck to a pole.

On Tuesday a flock of swallows were discovered stuck to a number of poles in a Brisbane underground car park after someone smeared huge amounts of glue on to them.

It was reported that many of the swallows fixed to the poles were already dead when they were located, while other birds were seen trying to move around the car park but could not fly.

Advertisement

RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty told Australian media that "some had their beaks stuck together" and that the others had their feathers trapped and were unable to fly away.

"There's a big clean up situation" following the attack, he said.

A number of the birds were found stuck to pipes in a car park in Brisbane. Photo / RSPCA

An RSPCA officer was able to rescue a number of the birds before taking them to a nearby animal hospital.

However, he revealed at least 20 had to be euthanised following the cruel attack.

"We're still working with the others, they're little swallows so they eat all the time and need to be cleaned and put back into the wild as soon as possible," he said.

An animal cruelty investigation is expected to be launched.