(US President Donald Trump signalled plans to escalate a crackdown on illegal immigration, announcing that the US military will be sent to guard the US-Mexico border and threatening foreign aid to Honduras.

For the third straight day, Trump seized on coverage of a "caravan" of 1000 migrants, primarily from Honduras, to call for tougher immigration policies and warn of what he called "weak" border security.

But the prospect of cutting off foreign aid, as well as sending military personnel to the southern border, added a new dimension to Trump's immigration strategy that so far had centered on threats to walk away from the North American Free Trade Agreement and pressuring Congress to send him funding for a border wall.

Trump floated the threat about foreign aid in a tweet today. Later, during a meeting with the leaders of three Baltic nations, the President disclosed plans to send troops to the border.

"We are going to be guarding our border with our military. That's a big step," Trump said. "We cannot have people flowing into our country illegally, disappearing, and by the way, never showing up for court."

Deploying troops to the border is not unprecedented. The Obama Administration sent 1200 National Guard troops to the southern border in 2010 to assist Border Patrol and immigration officials amid rising concerns about drug trafficking.

In 2014, then-Texas Governor Rick Perry said he would dispatch as many as 1000 National Guard troops to the southern border as the country faced an influx of migrant children and families from Central America. Perry is now Trump's Energy Secretary.

"The caravan doesn't irritate me, the caravan makes me very sad that this could happen to the United States," Trump said.

The "caravan" - an annual event that is meant to draw attention to the refugee crisis in Central America - has spurred new calls from Trump for an immigration crackdown, particularly funding for a US-Mexico border wall that has eluded him. Conservative media outlets have has focused on the caravan in recent days.

"The big Caravan of People from Honduras, now coming across Mexico and heading to our "Weak Laws" Border, had better be stopped before it gets there," Trump tweeted. "Cash cow NAFTA is in play, as is foreign aid to Honduras and the countries that allow this to happen. Congress MUST ACT NOW!"

The Mexican Government took steps to break up the caravan, registering the migrants and saying that some would be asked to leave the country while others would received humanitarian assistance.

Honduras received about US$127.5 million in aid from the United States in fiscal 2016, according to data from the US Agency for International Development. Congress is in a two-week recess.

He referred to the caravan in tweets yesterday, accusing Democrats of allowing "open borders, drugs and crime" while deriding US immigration laws as an "Obama joke."

"Honduras, Mexico and many other countries that the US is very generous to, sends many of their people to our country through our WEAK IMMIGRATION POLICIES. Caravans are heading here. Must pass tough laws and build the WALL. Democrats allow open borders, drugs and crime!"

White House officials are preparing new proposals that they say would close "loopholes" in US immigration laws. Separately, the Department of Homeland Security is pushing for the end of the "catch and release" practice, which allows undocumented immigrants who have been apprehended to be released while they await their hearings.



Trump's new immigration threats were made in tweets today that included another defence of Sinclair Broadcasting Group, the largest network of local television stations in the country. Sinclair has recently faced a backlash after its news anchors were ordered to read a uniform script decrying "biased and false news" and criticising other journalists for using their platforms to "push their own personal bias."

"The Fake News Networks, those that knowingly have a sick and biased AGENDA, are worried about the competition and quality of Sinclair Broadcast," Trump tweeted. "The 'Fakers' at CNN, NBC, ABC & CBS have done so much dishonest reporting that they should only be allowed to get awards for fiction!"

Trump levelled another attack at CNN in a separate tweet that misspelled the name of the cable network's head, Jeff Zucker, and charged that its journalists had to abide by an anti-Trump test.

CNN immediately pushed back: "Once again, false. The personal political beliefs of CNN's employees are of no interest to us. Their pursuit of the truth is our only concern. Also, Jeff's last name is spelled Z-U-C-K-E-R. Those are the facts. #FactsFirst."

And the President touted his ratings in recent polling from Rasmussen Reports, whose figures tend to favour Republicans, and noted that his numbers were "higher than 'Cheatin' Obama at the same time in his Administration."