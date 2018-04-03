MEXICO CITY (AP) — Federal police in the northern Mexico border state of Nuevo Leon say a bus that started out in Houston, Texas, has crashed on a rural highway, killing one person and injuring 15 others.

A photo of the bus posted Tuesday on the federal police Twitter account showed the vehicle laying on its side in a ditch, halfway off the road.

The bus operated by the Pegaso line was headed to the city of Monterrey when it crashed.

There was no immediate information on the identity of the victim or the condition of the injured.