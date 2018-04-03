iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending April 1, 2018:
1. Star Wars: The Last Jedi
2. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
3. The Greatest Showman
4. Molly's Game
5. The Foreigner (2017)
6. Pitch Perfect 3
7. I, Tonya
8. Thor: Ragnarok
9. Coco (2017)
10. Downsizing
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Darkest Hour
2. Lady Bird
3. Phantom Thread
4. The Redeemed and the Dominant: Fittest On Earth
5. I Kill Giants
6. The Disaster Artist
7. The Florida Project
8. Madame
9. All I Wish
10. The China Hustle
