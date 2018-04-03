BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A group of exiled jurists has met in Colombia's capital to hear corruption allegations against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, launching a largely symbolic process that could tarnish the embattled socialist leader's reputation.

The jurists known as the "Supreme Court in Exile" met at Colombia's congress Tuesday to review accusations linking Maduro to Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht, which has acknowledged paying bribes in many countries. The case was brought by ousted Venezuelan Chief Prosecutor General Luisa Ortega.

The judges where appointed to Venezuela's Supreme Court last year by the country's opposition-controlled Congress, but weren't able to take office. Maduro accused them of treason, prompting them to flee Venezuela.

The group of 32 judges has sought asylum in Colombia, Panama and Chile, where they have continued to issue decisions on Venezuela's affairs.