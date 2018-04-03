WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and leader Raul Castro will attend the Summit of the Americas next week in Peru.

Peruvian ambassador to the U.S. Carlos Pareja says Trump and Castro are among the 14 leaders from the hemisphere that will be in the April 13-14 meeting, which will focus on democratic governance and corruption.

Pareja also expects that Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross to attend a related meeting of hundreds of CEOs from the region.

Trump has partially rolled back former President Barack Obama's diplomatic opening with the communist island.

Cuban vice president Miguel Diaz-Canel is expected to assume Raul Castro's seat as president on April 19, but little immediate or dramatic reform is expected.