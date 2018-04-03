PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a Phoenix woman shocked her teenage son with a stun gun to wake him for church services on Easter.

Phoenix police arrested 40-year-old Sharron Dobbins on suspicion of child abuse Sunday after her 17-year-old son alerted authorities.

According to police documents, the teen did not complain of any pain but told police he had two small bumps on his leg where he was shocked.

Dobbins says she did not shock her son. She says she only used the noise from the stun gun to wake her two sons who were refusing to get up for church.

Dobbins was taken to jail and later released. She is scheduled to appear in court later this month.