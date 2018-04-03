BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — An Argentine judge has charged a former planning minister in a case involving Brazilian company Odebrecht.

Argentina's official Judicial Information Center says that Julio De Vido was charged Tuesday with carrying out incompatible deals while in public office.

It says De Vido is suspected of illegally favoring Odebrecht on multi-million-dollar contracts for the construction of liquefied natural gas projects. The charges could carry up to six years in prison.

Odebrecht officials have acknowledged paying bribes in numerous countries across the hemisphere.

De Vido turned himself to authorities in October after the lower house of Congress voted to remove his immunity from being detained. He is also being probed for possible embezzlement in another case involving a coal mine.