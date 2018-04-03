NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country star Dierks Bentley hopes that his new single reminds people that he's not always singing about being drunk on a plane or being a beach bum looking for a rebound.

Bentley's new song, "Woman, Amen" is a rousing, drum-driven celebration of the kind of women that aren't typically profiled in country songs.

He's using the song to highlight exceptional women who deserve recognition during a performance on the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 15, airing on CBS.

Bentley said the very personal song is about his wife and he wants fans to submit pictures and stories on social media about important women in their lives.