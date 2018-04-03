A new study suggests a big financial loss may shorten your life. Middle-aged Americans who experienced a sudden economic blow are more likely to die during the following years than those who didn't.

About 1 in 4 people in the study faced what researchers called a "wealth shock," or a loss of 75 percent or more in net worth over two years.

Researchers analyzed two decades of data on nearly 9,000 people and tried to control for other health risks. They found suffering a big financial loss was tied with a 50 percent greater risk of dying.

This type of study can't prove cause-and-effect. But the new finding underscores well-known connections between money and well-being.

The study was published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.