ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Poland's prime minister claims Jews took part in their own destruction in the Holocaust. His Hungarian counterpart declares that the "color" of Europeans should not mix with that of Africans and Arabs. And the Croatian president has thanked Argentina for welcoming notorious pro-Nazi war criminals after World War II.

Ever since WWII, such views were taboo in Europe, confined to the far-right fringes. Today they are openly expressed by mainstream political leaders in parts of Central and Eastern Europe, part of a global populist surge.

Some analysts say Russia is covertly helping extremist groups in order to destabilize Western liberal democracies. While that claim is difficult to prove, it is clear that the growth of radicalism has pushed moderate conservative parties to veer to the right to hold onto votes.