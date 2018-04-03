WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on the Wisconsin Supreme Court election (all times local):

8:45 a.m.

A spring snowstorm could be a player in Wisconsin's election day.

Voters statewide are deciding on a new Supreme Court justice, deciding whether to eliminate the state treasurer and taking on a host of local issues.

But getting to the polls won't be easy for some people. Up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) of snow is expected in the central part of the state. Dozens of schools are already canceling classes.

Turnout is usually around 21 percent for Wisconsin's spring election.

The Supreme Court election has been an expensive and highly partisan race, with Milwaukee Judge Rebecca Dallet backed by liberals and Sauk County Judge Michael Screnock, an appointee of Republican Gov. Scott Walker, favored by conservatives.

___

7:10 a.m.

Polls are open in the Wisconsin race for the state Supreme Court.

Voters are casting their ballots Tuesday in the race between Milwaukee County Judge Rebecca Dallet and Sauk County Judge Michael Screnock for a 10-year term on the high court.

Dallet drew the support of national Democrats, including former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder and former Vice President Joe Biden. Biden recorded a robocall for Dallet that went out on Monday night encouraging people to vote for her.

Screnock was the conservative choice — an appointee of Republican Gov. Scott Walker who had the backing of the state GOP and the state chamber of commerce.

Both candidates argue the other can't be trusted to serve as an independent voice on the state's highest court.

___

12:03 a.m.

An expensive and openly partisan Wisconsin Supreme Court race is nearing an end.

Voters cast their ballots Tuesday in the race between Milwaukee County Judge Rebecca Dallet and Sauk County Judge Michael Screnock for a 10-year term on the high court.

The state's spring election is capping weeks of intense campaigning. Dallet drew the support of liberals including former Attorney General Eric Holder and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Screnock was the conservative choice — an appointee of Republican Gov. Scott Walker who had the backing of the state GOP and the state chamber of commerce.

Both candidates argued the other couldn't be trusted to serve as an independent voice on the state's highest court.