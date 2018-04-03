LONDON (AP) — 21st Century Fox on Tuesday offered new proposals to insulate Sky's news operations from Rupert Murdoch's influence in its ongoing bid to take full control of the London-based pay TV company.

Fox said it proposes to either sell Sky News to Walt Disney or comprehensively ringfence it.

Disney is already trying to take over many parts of Fox. Fox says a proposed sale of Sky News to Disney would not be contingent on Disney acquiring key parts of Fox.

It said in a regulatory filing it has worked "diligently" with Britain's Competition and Markets Authority to come up with proposals that would "safeguard the editorial independence of Sky News" and address the agency's concerns.

The company said the proposed changes "went above and beyond what Ofcom, the expert, independent regulator on UK broadcasting, had stated would mitigate concerns around media plurality."

The agency is considering whether to recommend the Fox deal for Sky to Culture Secretary Matt Hancock for approval. Fox is trying to acquire the 61 percent of Sky not already under its control.

The competition watchdog has reached a preliminary finding that the 11.7 billion-pound ($16.5 billion) takeover would give Murdoch excessive control over Britain's media.

Murdoch also owns three major British newspapers in addition to media properties in other parts of the world.

He has been criticized by liberal politicians for having too much control and using his influence to champion conservative causes.

U.S. broadcast Comcast is also trying to purchase Sky and has made a 22.1 billion-pound bid for the company.