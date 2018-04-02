Two young girls have been rescued by child services after they were found living in "a sea of garbage".

Neighbours claim the pair's mother is a drug addict and say they've attempted to raise the alarm and save the children for years. However, their attempts have fallen on deaf ears.

The girls were found inside the Adelaide property in squalid conditions piled with rubbish, food, and dirty nappies.

Michael Topley and Kristy-Lee Dixon told 7 News they discovered the shocking scene when Topley had gone round to the house.

Neighbours claim the pair's mother is a drug addict and say they have been trying to raise the alarm for years with no success. Photo / 7 News

"Those poor kids," Dixon told 7 News.

"It was like a sea of garbage. Like it had obviously been going on for quite some time, you know, to get to where it was at," Topley added.

The pair claim the girls' mother was passing in and out of consciousness and appeared to be high on drugs.

The girls, who cannot be named to protect their identities, were picked up by the Department for Child Protection. Photo / 7 News

They also claim the girls had "a grey tinge to their skin" adding that they had "no brightness in them at all".

"I'm scared for them but at least I know they're going to survive."

One neighbour told 7 News she had been contacting the department for five years trying to raise her concerns about the conditions inside the home.