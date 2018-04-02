WASHINGTON (AP) — A legal defense fund created for fired FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe will no longer accept donations after raising more than a half-million dollars in four days.

The fund is to defray costs for McCabe, who was fired last month after FBI disciplinary officials and the Justice Department concluded he had not been candid during an inspector general investigation. The firing came less than two days before he was to retire.

In a statement Monday, McCabe said he's grateful for the support. He said the contributions reflect "not just someone's well wishes, but also their acknowledgement that something in this situation is not fair or just."

McCabe has denied misleading anyone. His supporters said the fund was needed for McCabe to respond to congressional inquiries and the inspector general report.