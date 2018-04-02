PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo's prime minister says his country can manage its affairs without input from Turkey's president.

Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj chose a ceremony honoring an ethnic Albanian hero who resisted the Ottoman empire during the 15th century to respond to criticism Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan directed his way on Saturday.

Erdogan slammed Haradinaj for criticizing the secret deportations from Kosovo of six Turkish men accused of supporting a 2016 coup attempt. Haradinaj dismissed both his interior minister and intelligence chief for carrying out the expulsions without his permission.

The prime minister said Monday that Kosovo has never interfered in Turkey's internal affairs and expected the same.

The deportations have been criticized by rights groups in Kosovo and abroad.