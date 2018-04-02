Four siblings in the UK have been taken into care after they reported their parents for expressing anti-British, anti-Semitic and homophobic views.

They also allegedly forced their children - boys aged 10, 14 and 16, and a sister, 18 - to watch an Islamic State beheading video, the Daily Mail reported.

One of the children, a 10-year-old-boy with learning difficulties, has been left so disturbed his treatment he is unable to speak, reports The Times.

Police intervened after the 18-year-old daughter called Childline - the free counselling hotline for young people.

Advertisement

She said she and her siblings "were kept at home, did not attend school and were kept socially isolated, only being allowed out once in every three weeks".

The family, who are of Somali origin and from the Midlands, are now in foster care.

Details of the "physical and emotional" abuse were revealed during a hearing in the family division of the High Court last week in which Justice Russell ruled the youngest child should move to residential care.

Dame Esther Rantzen, Childline founder and president, called the case "horrific".

The High Court judgment says: "The children have complained that their parents expressed support for extremist violence and have expressed anti-Semitic, anti-British, homophobic and anti-white views in the home, which the children reject."

The parents, who cannot be named, deny the allegation.