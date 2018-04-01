Two unnamed British men are being questioned by Spanish police over their involvement in a hit-and-run incident in which a 10-year-old boy from Northern Ireland was killed in Tenerife over the Easter weekend.

The boy, identified as Carter Junior Carson, from Newtownabbey near Belfast, was struck by a car in a southern Tenerife resort on Friday NZT and died of his injuries in hospital.

The occupants of the red Alfa Romeo did not stop to offer assistance.

Police sources told the Spanish news agency EFE that a second British man had been arrested today after a first suspect was detained by Guardia Civil officers yesterday.

Spanish Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido tweeted that the police had "arrested two men for their alleged involvement in the fatal knocking down of a boy in Tenerife".

Carter's father, Stuart, paid an emotional tribute to his "wee superstar" son on radio station BelfastLive.

"Carter was our world, with a smile that touched so many hearts. He was a football-crazy kid whose loss we can't describe," he said, while also thanking people for their support.

"We would like to thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts for their support, kind words and generosity."

The incident occurred near the Gran Sur Shopping Centre on a street called Calle Dublin in Adeje.

According to sources from the investigation, the Alfa Romeo was located yesterday in Granadilla, about 16km away from the scene of the hit-and-run. The relationship between the two men being held has not been clarified.

Minister Zoido thanked the Tenerife public for their cooperation, which he said has been "fundamental" in bringing about the arrests.

According to BelfastLive, Carter was a pupil at Abbots Cross Primary School in Newtownabbey who loved playing football. He suffered extensive head and chest injuries in the crash.

Family friend Charlene Dinnen has already raised more than £8000 towards his funeral costs after launching an appeal on crowdfunding site Just Giving.