London's monthly murder rate has overtaken that of New York City for the first time, after the worrying surge of stabbings continued across the capital.

The death of a 20-year-old man in Wandsworth took to 31 the number of people stabbed to death in the London since the start of 2018.

Soaring levels of knife crime have helped the UK capital outstrip New York in terms of murders for the last two months running.

In February, London recorded 15 homicides compared to New York's 14, while in March there were 22, as opposed to 21 in the US city.

Advertisement

Eight Londoners, most of them under 30, were murdered in the six days between March 14 and March 20.

The latest victim was stabbed to death after leaving a bar in the Earlsfield area of south West London in the early hours at the weekend, getting April off to a bloody start.

Police were called at around 1.10am local time following reports that a man had been found injured in Ellerton Road.

When officers and paramedics arrived at the scene they discovered a 20-year-old man suffering from a stab wound. Despite their efforts they were unable to save his life and he was declared dead at the scene shortly before 2am.

It is believed the victim had been drinking in nearby bar and was attacked after leaving.

Scotland Yard said the victim's family had been informed, but he is yet to be formally identified.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody at a west London police station.

5 days in London:



❌Fatal shooting in Walthamstow

❌Fatal stabbing in Chadwell Heath

❌Fatal shooting & stabbing in Enfield

❌Fatal stabbing in Homerton

❌Fatal stabbing in Hounslow

❌Fatal stabbing in Southall

❌Fatal stabbing in Walthamstow

❌Fatal stabbing in Stratford pic.twitter.com/Ro6XAt3j2q — UK News (@UK__News) March 24, 2018



While the populations of London and New York are similar with around eight million people living in each, the number of murders in the US city it still around twice that here.

But the gap has been narrowing in recent years with the experts crediting the NYPD's zero- tolerance neighbourhood policing model with driving down the homicide rate from a high of around 2000 in 1990 to some 230 last year.

Crime statistics also suggest you are almost six times more likely to be burgled in the British capital than in the US city, and one and a half times more likely to fall victim to a robbery.

London also has almost three times the number of reported rapes, although differences in the way the figures are recorded is thought to impact on the overall statistics.

The Met Commissioner, Cressida Dick, has vowed to tackle the epidemic of knife crime across the capital and has suggested that social media could be responsible for street violence.

She has announced a new task force of about 100 officers to help tackle violent crime in London.