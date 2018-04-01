China's defunct Tiangong 1 space station is hurtling towards Earth today and is expected to re-enter the atmosphere within hours.

Most of the craft should burn up on re-entry, so scientists say falling debris poses only a slight risk.

Maybe the last images of #Tiangong1? Today morning (CEST) we tracked it at an altitude of 161 km and made new world exclusive #radarimages. It is still intact, no damage. Next measurement in ~21h, most probably it is down then. #Tiangong #radar #reentry #tira #space #image pic.twitter.com/gGtmxB0GmC — Fraunhofer FHR engl. (@Fraunhofer_FHRe) April 1, 2018

The European Space Agency forecast that the station, whose name translates as "Heavenly Palace," will re-enter sometime this morning NZT. The Chinese space agency said it should happen during the course of today Beijing time.

The Aerospace Corp. predicted Tiangong 1's re-entry would take place within two hours of either side of 12.18pm.

Based on the space station's orbit, it will come back to Earth somewhere 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south, a range covering most of the United States, China, Africa, southern Europe, Australia and South America. Out of range are Russia, Canada and northern Europe.

Only about 10 per cent of the bus-sized, 8.5-tonne spacecraft will likely not be burned up on re-entry - mainly its heavier components such as its engines. The chances of any one being hit by debris are considered less than one in a trillion.

Launched in 2011, Tiangong 1 was China's first space station, serving as an experimental platform for bigger projects, such as Tiangong 2 launched in September 2016 and a future permanent Chinese space station.

The station hosted two crewed missions and served as a test platform for perfecting docking procedures and other operations. Its last crew departed in 2013 and contact with it was cut in 2016.

Since then, it has orbited gradually closer and closer to Earth on its own while being monitored.

Many Western space experts think China has lost control of the station. China's chief space laboratory designer, Zhu Zongpeng, has denied Tiangong is out of control, but hasn't provided specifics about what, if anything, China is doing to guide the craft's return to Earth.

China's defunct #Tiangong1 space lab is expected to make a fiery re-entry into the earth's atmosphere, but poses little threat as much larger objects have plunged back to Earth pic.twitter.com/QjW4bNMpWG — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 1, 2018



