Four people are reported to have died and one is missing after major flooding in Fiji from Tropical Cyclone Josie.

Fiji Police confirmed to Fiji Village Online five people had been washed away during the weekend in the flood waters.

Police had retrieved four bodies, but were still searching for a 19-year-old man, who was swept away in Sabeto Nadi.

#TCJosie has caused widespread flooding in the western parts of Fiji's main island- Viti Levu. Thoughts and prayers with all those directly affected. We're stronger 💪 than #TCJosie ! #Fiji #NadiTown #Nadi pic.twitter.com/aXiM7VbdmB — Nazeem. M. Kasim (@KasimMNazeem) April 1, 2018

A woman was found in Vatulaulau in Ba, a 55-year-old in Lautoka and two other people in Uciwai, Nadi.

The Category One Cyclone formed on Saturday night near Fiji, bringing heavy rain and strong wind causing major flooding in parts of the country.

The Fiji Metservice said the Category One Cyclone was 180km south-southwest of the island of Kadavu about 3am this morning, with damaging gale force winds gusting up to 100km/h.

New Zealand Metservice meteorologist Stephen Glassey said the cyclone was forecast to track southeast over the next few days but would not affect New Zealand.

It was expected to further weaken into a low, and should stay "well to the east of New Zealand", he said.

Tropical Cyclone Josie formed last night to the southwest of Fiji. As you can see from the infrared satellite below, it is not currently well-organised.



Josie should strengthen slightly in the next 36 hours, but remain a Category 1 storm.



Josie is NOT expected to threaten NZ. pic.twitter.com/WM7VuDNkWw — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) April 1, 2018

National Disaster Management Director Anare Leweniqila told RNZ evacuation centres were active in the Western division.

"As of now, we have evacuated 18 evacuation centres that are in Lautoka, Nadi and Nadroga. We are yet to receive some of the reports from Ba, Tavua and Rakiraki in relation to some of the evacuation centres."

Tropical Cyclone Josie is forecast to stay a Category One cyclone and track southeast of Fiji today. Image / Fiji Metservice

The flooding has also affected power supply and closed about 70 roads in the country.

A heavy rain warning remains in force for all of Fiji, and there are flood warnings for low-lying areas.