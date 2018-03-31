MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in Mexico say a man with dual Italian and Spanish citizenship has been slain in the central part of the country.

The Morelos state prosecutor's office says in a statement that the body of 37-year-old Alberto Villani was found March 20 in the municipality of Tlaltizapan. It says he arrived in the country on a tourist visa on Feb. 24.

Saturday's statement says Villani was involved in "illicit activities," but gives no details. Morelos is one of the states plagued by organized crime gangs.

Three other Italian citizens disappeared in the north-central state of Jalisco in January and have not yet been found.