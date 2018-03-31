A routine day for the South Australian Police Water Operations Unit took a remarkable turn after a great white shark started shadowing their two person boat.

The Investigator 2 main vessel was conducting checks of recreational boats at the Tapley Shoal, which is about nine nautical miles east of Edithburgh, when the animal decided to tag along.

The police launch, used to gain easy access to other vessels, stumbled upon the large shark as it went about its business on the isolated reef.

Officers, unfazed by the silent presence following them, continued on their way.

A shark follows police at Tapley Shoal. Picture: SAPOL. Source: Supplied

They apparently decided against breath testing the animal, who is thought to have reconsidered fighting the law - if indeed that is what it ever considered doing.

"Police were concentrating on recreational boats and checking registration, licences and safety equipment along with alcohol and drug testing operators when they were paid a visit by one of the locals," SA Police wrote on their Facebook page.

The location of the shark "tailing" incident.

"Thirty boats were checked and pleasingly, no operators tested positive to drugs or alcohol and only a few minor breaches for safety equipment were found.

"Noah wasn't keen on being breath tested and our Water Operations Unit officers were happy to oblige!"