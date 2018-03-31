TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — Manchester City can move to within one victory of the Premier League title by beating Everton, while Manchester United looks to win at home to Swansea to consolidate second place. West Ham will be hoping for no more crowd trouble when it hosts fellow relegation rival Southampton. Liverpool rallied to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in the early game. By Rob Harris. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Updated from 1800 GMT. Separates on Saturday's 8 EPL games.

BOX--JOSHUA-PARKER

CARDIFF, Wales — WBA and IBF champion Anthony Joshua and WBO champion Joseph Parker meet in a world heavyweight unification fight in front of an expected crowd of 78,000 fans in Cardiff. A victory will move either of the unbeaten boxers close to being undisputed heavyweight champion. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Fight scheduled to start about 2330 GMT.

TEN--MIAMI OPEN

KEY BISCAYNE, Florida — American Sloane Stephens tries to improve to 6-0 in finals when she plays Jelena Ostapenko on Saturday for the title at the Miami Open. By Steven Wine. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. Match scheduled to begin at 1710 GMT.

RAC--DUBAI WORLD CUP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Bob Baffert has a shot at becoming only the second trainer to win the $10 million Dubai World Cup horse race in successive years on Saturday. Last year he did it with Arrogate. This year, his West Coast is the favorite. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1830 GMT.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-BALL TAMPERING

SYDNEY — Australian opener David Warner issued a tearful apology Saturday for his part in the ball-tampering scandal during the third cricket test against South Africa last weekend, but left a lot of questions unanswered as to his actual role in the episode. SENT: 510 words, photos.

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-AUSTRALIA

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa ramped up the pressure on a troubled Australia team in the final test on Saturday by making 488 all out in its first innings with tea called. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 460 words, photos. Will be updated at stumps.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Barcelona plays at Sevilla to defend an 11-point lead at the top of the Spanish league. Real Madrid visits Las Palmas without Cristiano Ronaldo, who is getting a break ahead of the team's Champions League match against Juventus. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 700 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Bayern Munich can claim the Bundesliga title at home with a win over Borussia Dortmund, if Schalke drops points earlier against Freiburg. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2000 GMT, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

MILAN — Leonardo Bonucci returns to his former club for the first time as Serie A leader Juventus hosts AC Milan. Napoli, which trails Juventus by two points, visits relegation-threatened Sassuolo. All 10 matches are being played on Saturday because of Easter. By Daniella Matar. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1630 GMT, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

BORDEAUX, France — The first trophy of the season is up for grabs as League Cup holder Paris Saint-Germain faces Monaco in a repeat of last year's final. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2230 GMT.

SOC--WILKINS HOSPITALIZED

LONDON — Former England captain Ray Wilkins is in a critical condition in a London hospital. St. George's University Hospital says the 61-year-old Wilkins is currently being treated there but did not disclose more details about his condition. SENT: 140 words.

SOC--WCUP 2018-STUDENT PROTEST

MOSCOW — Many students would be delighted to have the World Cup in town, but not Maria Cheremnova. The 20-year-old physics student in Moscow is one of thousands campaigning against the June 14-July 15 soccer tournament, which is set to disrupt academic life across the country. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 790 words, photos.

SOC--MLS-GALAXY-ZLATAN ARRIVES

CARSON, California — Zlatan Ibrahimovic shows his trademark confidence as he introduces himself to LA Galaxy. By Dan Greenspan. SENT: 600 words.

GLF--LPGA TOUR

RANCHO MIRAGE, California — Pernilla Lindberg and Sung Hyun Park topped the leaderboard entering the weekend in the ANA Inspiration, the first major of the golf season. By John Nicholson. UPCOMING: 750 words by 0230 GMT, photos.

GLF--MASTERS-CHINESE FIR

AUGUSTA, Georgia — In the midst of back-nine charges at Augusta is the 14th, the hole with no bunkers. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 730 words, photos.

GLF--MASTERS-KEY ANNIVERSARIES

AUGUSTA, Georgia — A look at some of the anniversaries this year at the Masters. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 900 words.

GLF--HOUSTON OPEN

HUMBLE, Texas — Beau Hossler is in first place as the third round of the Houston Open begins. By Dale Robertson. UPCOMING: 500 words by 0500 GMT, photos.

RGU--SUPER RUGBY

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Center Robert du Preez scored a try among his 38 points on Saturday as the Durban-based Sharks crushed the Auckland-based Blues 63-40 in Super Rugby. The Bulls host the Stormers in Pretoria later Saturday. SENT: 540 words. Will be updated with South Africa game.

OLY--NKOREA

PYONGYANG, North Korea — International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach met with Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang on Friday and said the North Korean leader is committed to having his country participate in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics and the Beijing Winter Games in 2022. SENT: 760 words, photos.

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-ENGLAND

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — New Zealand's lower-order batsmen prospered while the top order failed as England took the upper hand Saturday on the second day of the second cricket test. SENT: 570 words, photos.

CRI--PAKISTAN-WEST INDIES

KARACHI, Pakistan — Pakistan gets another chance to showcase its ability to host international cricket when West Indies starts a three-match Twenty20 series on Sunday in Karachi. By Rizwan Ali. SENT: 430 words, photos.

BKN--LEBRON SCORING RECORD

CLEVELAND — Still chasing championships, LeBron James caught — and passed — Michael Jordan on one list. James broke Jordan's NBA record by scoring at least 10 points in his 867th straight regular-season game, a streak the Cavaliers superstar could make nearly untouchable by the end of his brilliant career. By Tom Withers. SENT: 600 words, photos.

WITH:

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — James sets double-figure scoring record, Cavs beat Pelicans. SENT: 1,100 words, photo.

— BKN--NBA-3S RECORD — The NBA sets another 3-point record. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 720 words, photos.

BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES

DETROIT — Gregory Polanco hit a three-run homer in the 13th inning to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 13-10 victory over Detroit on Friday — about an hour after the Tigers spilled onto the field to celebrate what they thought was a game-winning hit of their own. SENT: 1,560 words, photo.

BKC--FINAL FOUR-DISSECTING THE D

SAN ANTONIO — The high-motion, position-less offenses are the shiny objects of this Final Four. Crisp passing, alley-oop dunks, cavalcades of 3-pointers — what's not to like? Behind the eye-catching, highlight-reel-inducing sparkle is a gritty underbelly. Yep, defense. By John Marshall. SENT: 890 words, photos.

BKW--FINAL FOUR-NOTRE DAME-UCONN

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Arike Ogunbowale etched her name in Notre Dame lore with the shot that lifted the Irish over rival UConn. By Doug Feinberg. SENT: 790 words, photos.

HKN--NHL CAPSULES

NEW YORK — Brayden Point and Cedric Paquette each scored two goals, and the Tampa Bay Lightning stopped a three-game slide with a 7-3 victory over the New York Rangers on Friday night. SENT: 690 words, photo.

SAI--VOLVO OCEAN RACE

SAN DIEGO — A yacht in the Volvo Ocean Race dismasted Friday in the Atlantic Ocean and another boat slowed to check on unspecified damage to its rigging, bringing more mayhem to a fleet already stunned by the loss of a sailor at sea. By Bernie Wilson. SENT: 510 words, photo.

