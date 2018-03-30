TOP STORIES:

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-AUSTRALIA

JOHANNESBURG — There were handshakes between players and taunts from the crowd, as a scandal-tainted Australia cricket team took its first steps toward redemption in the final test in South Africa. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 790 words, photos.

PYONGYANG, North Korea — International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach meets with Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang and says the North Korean leader is committed to having his country participate in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics and the Beijing Winter Games in 2022. SENT: 650 words, photo.

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-ENGLAND

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — Jonny Bairstow resumes on 97 and chasing a fifth test century, with England on 290-8 against New Zealand on the second day of the second test. UPCOMING: 600 words by 0800 GMT, photos.

SOC--MLS-GALAXY-ZLATAN ARRIVES

LOS ANGELES — Zlatan Ibrahimovic might play for LA Galaxy this weekend after joining the MLS from Manchester United. UPCOMING: 600 words by 0500 GMT, photos.

SOC--SPAIN-RONALDO RESTED

MADRID — Cristiano Ronaldo is rested along with other key players for Real Madrid?s match at Las Palmas on Saturday. Coach Zinedine Zidane left out his top scorer ahead of the Champions League quarterfinal first leg at Juventus. SENT: 230 words, photo.

— Also:

— SOC-LE HAVRE-FIELD INVASION — Angry fans of second division French side Le Havre invade the field. SENT: 170 words.

GLF--MASTERS-HOLE BY HOLE

AUGUSTA, Georgia — A hole-by-hole look at Augusta National, the site of the 82nd Masters to be played April 5-8. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 2,150 words, photos.

— Also:

— GLF-MASTERS-CAPSULES — A capsule look at top contenders in the Masters. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 1,500 words, photos.

— GLF-MASTERS-FACTS & FIGURES — Facts & figures for the Masters Tournament. SENT: 430 words, photos.

GLF--HOUSTON OPEN

HUMBLE, Texas — PGA Tour rookie Sam Ryder enters the day atop the leaderboard at the Houston Open following a rain-delayed opening round suspended by darkness. UPCOMING: 500 words by 0500 GMT, photos.

TEN--MIAMI OPEN

KEY BISCAYNE, Florida — John Isner moves one step closer to the biggest title of his career by beating Juan Martin del Potro in the semifinals of the Miami Open. His opponent Sunday will be No. 4-seeded Alexander Zverev or No. 16 Pablo Carreno Busta. By Steven Wine. SENT: 570 words, photos. Will be updated after second semifinal.

Other stories:

— BOX--JOSHUA-PARKER — Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker have shed the pounds (kilograms) for their world heavyweight unification title fight. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 290 words, photos.

— SAI--VOLVO OCEAN RACE — A yacht in the Volvo Ocean Race dismasts in the Atlantic Ocean. By Bernie Wilson. SENT: 320 words.

— CRI--ZIMBABWE-STREAK — Zimbabwe coach Heath Streak is asked to step down or face dismissal. SENT: 230 words.

— SOC--RUSSIA-DOPING GUIDE — Russia's Football Union warns players against "exotic tea" and shisha pipes. SENT: 270 words, photo.

