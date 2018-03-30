EDITORS:

On April 4, 1968, a single bullet fired in Memphis, Tennessee, changed the world. An assassin had fatally shot the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. The civil rights leader had carried the banner for the causes of social justice — organizing protests, leading marches and making powerful speeches exposing the scourges of segregation, poverty and racism.

The legacy he left behind is long and storied. Fifty years after King's assassination, The Associated Press reflects on King's life and impact around the world: on the people who witnessed the dramatic events surrounding his death; on the ways he was able to change the world and the ways he wasn't; and on the fight for the causes he championed, which remain relevant today.

AP plans extensive coverage, including the following stories and coverage of commemorations from Memphis to Atlanta:.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 28, 2018

MLK50-Travel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A look at events and destinations in Memphis on the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., along with suggestions for other places around the U.S. South where you can walk in the civil rights icon's footsteps. By Adrian Sainz. SENT: 980 words, photos, podcast.

FRIDAY, MARCH 30, 2018

MLK50-Poll

WASHINGTON — Fifty years after the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr., how have attitudes about race changed in the United States? Have Martin Luther King, Jr.'s goals been achieved? By Jesse Holland and Emily Swanson. SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

MLK50-Washington Unrest-Photo Gallery

Riots erupted in America's capital in the hours after Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated on April 4, 1968. This photo gallery shows how the landscape has changed in a half-century. SENT: 170 words, photos.

SATURDAY, MARCH 31, 2018

MLK50-Commemoration

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Events leading up to the 50th anniversary of the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

MLK50-Black Professionals

BOSTON — Fifty years after the death of Martin Luther King Jr., black Americans still struggle to secure a foothold in a changing American economy. A review by The Associated Press of government data finds black workers in metro areas around the country are chronically underrepresented as compared to whites in many high-income fields including business, legal, tech, life science and engineering fields. By Bob Salsberg and Angeliki Kastanis. AP photos.

SUNDAY, APRIL 1, 2018

MLK50-The Movement

ATLANTA — The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s campaign for nonviolent social change ended legal segregation in America and left a blueprint for generations to follow in the country's ongoing struggle for racial and social progress. That mantle has been picked up in the years since 1968 by a new group of leaders still pushing for solutions to many of the same problems King fought against during his lifetime. By Errin Haines Whack. AP photos.

MLK50-Civil Disobedience-Photo Essay

From the civil rights protests of the 1960s to the marriage equality movement, civil disobedience has taken on different forms in the years since Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated. AP photos

MLK50-Unfinished Work

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ending legal segregation was the major accomplishment of the civil rights movement, but Martin Luther King Jr. realized that dismantling the systemic racism that kept black people in poverty would prove even more difficult. Fifty years after his death, black Americans have made progress, but disparities remain in areas including education, housing, criminal justice and health care. By Russell Contreras. AP photos.

MONDAY, APRIL 2, 2018

MLK50-Commemoration

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Events leading up to the 50th anniversary of the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., with AP photos, AP video.

MLK50-The Witnesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated April 4, 1968, at a Memphis hospital, altering the course of history. But his death also changed the lives of those who saw him in the hours before and after he died: the surgical assistant who spent a few quiet minutes guarding King's body at the hospital; the doctor who performed King's autopsy; Jesse Jackson, Andrew Young and others whose cause was his cause. Some would spend the rest of their lives fighting for racial equality and economic justice. Others would struggle to come to terms with what they saw. A half-century on, the events of those fateful hours would remain seared on the memories of those who witnessed them. By Adrian Sainz and Kristin M. Hall. AP photos, AP video.

MLK50-International Legacy

KAMPALA, Uganda — The name of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. can be found across Africa, a measure of the influence of the American civil rights leader who was shot dead 50 years ago after speaking out against injustices at home and abroad. Africa's push for independence from colonialism, which mirrored King's own movement for racial equality in America, attracted his attention and support. By Rodney Muhumuza. AP photos

TUESDAY, APRIL 3, 2018

MLK50-Commemoration

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Events leading up to the 50th anniversary of the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. By Errin Whack and Adrian Sainz. AP photos, AP video

MLK50-King Family

ATLANTA — The assassination of Martin Luther King sparked riots and eventually led many Americans to revere the civil rights icon that some reviled during his lifetime. For his three surviving children, the past five decades have meant coming to terms with their father's death and legacy. By Errin Haines Whack. AP photos, AP video.

MLK50-Photo Essay

A photo essay looking at the life of Martin Luther King, Jr. AP photos.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 4, 2018

MLK50-Commemoration

ATLANTA and MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The anniversary commemoration continues with events in Memphis and Atlanta, including a kickoff rally at AFSCME headquarters featuring performances by Common and others, followed by a march from Beale Street to Mason Temple, and ending in speeches by Rev. Jesse Jackson, Rev. Al Sharpton and others. Rep. John Lewis is expected to participate in a storytelling event at the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis. In Atlanta, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Nonviolent Peace Prize will be awarded by Dr. Bernice King in the morning to one of the lawyers from the Nuremberg Trials, followed by a luncheon. A global ringing of bells will take place at 6:01 pm CT, led by Bernice King in Atlanta and from the balcony of the Lorraine Motel by various pastors. Both events will include laying of wreaths, in Atlanta at the crypt of Dr. and Mrs. King and in Memphis on the Lorraine balcony. By Adrian Sainz, Errin Whack and Kate Brumback, with AP photos, AP video.

MLK50-AP Was There-The Journalists

ATLANTA — Four retired journalists recall their roles in helping The Associated Press report the death of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years ago. Writers Nancy Shipley and Kathryn Johnson filed news stories about King's assassination on April 4, 1968. Photographers Gene Herrick and Jack Thornell covered the aftermath of the slaying in Memphis, Tennessee. The four were part of a team that focused the world's attention on the assassination a half-century ago. By Jay Reeves, with AP photos, AP video.

MLK50-AP Was There-1968

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The original AP wire and photos from the evening Martin Luther King, Jr., was assassinated.

SATURDAY, APRIL 7, 2018

MLK50-Next Generation

ATLANTA — Yolanda Renee King, granddaughter of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and Maryn Rippy, granddaughter of A.D. King, will host youth from all over the world who have done extraordinary work for humanity. ABC's Hudson Yang of Fresh off the Boat to emcee event. By RJ Rico. AP photos.

MONDAY, APRIL 9, 2018

MLK50-Memorial Service-March

ATLANTA — A memorial service Monday morning in the sanctuary at Ebenezer Baptist Church will commemorate the death of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., followed by a March for Humanity & Love for Humanity Rally starting at noon. Thousands are expected to participate. By Jonathan Landrum. AP photos, AP video.