CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Federal officials have cited a New Jersey firm for a fatal construction accident that killed a former heavyweight boxing champ who was defeated by Larry Holmes.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has proposed fines of more than $151,000 against AP Construction for one willful and three serious violations following the death of David Bey. The 60-year-old Philadelphia man was struck by a piece of metal last September while working on a mixed-use real estate development project in Camden.

OSHA said its inspectors determined that an improper lifting device was used to place steel sheet piles for an elevator at the project. That resulted in sheet piles becoming disengaged and Bey was struck.

The agency also cited Blackwood-based AP Construction for failing to train employees on lifting equipment hazards.

Advertisement

The company can contest the findings. It declined comment on Friday.