NEW DELHI (AP) — India and Pakistan on Friday agreed to resolve complaints of harassment of diplomats based in the capital of each nation to ease tensions between the long-time rivals.

The agreement came within weeks of Pakistan calling its top diplomat in India back home for consultations after allegations of harassment of Pakistani diplomatic staff by intelligence agencies in New Delhi.

The diplomat, Sohail Mahmood, returned to New Delhi after a week.

Pakistan says its officials in New Delhi were subject to mistreatment such as being chased by motorcyclists who wanted to photograph them.

India voiced similar complaints against Pakistan and said in one instance its top diplomat was prevented by intelligence agents from attending a meeting in the Pakistani city of Karachi.

A statement issued by the two countries said both sides have agreed to resolve matters related to treatment of diplomats in accordance with a code of conduct.

In the past, India and Pakistan have expelled each other's diplomats several times over allegations of espionage. In 2016, five Indian diplomats were declared persona non grata by Pakistan. The move came after India asked two top intelligence officials working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi to return to their country.

India and Pakistan have fought three wars, two of them over control of Kashmir, since British colonialists granted them independence in 1947.

India accuses Pakistan of arming and training insurgents fighting for Kashmir's independence from India or its merger with Pakistan — a claim Islamabad denies.