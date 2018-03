ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Officials say a light earthquake has shaken the Cook Inlet region of southern Alaska, not far from Anchorage.

The Alaska Earthquake Center says an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.1 struck at approximately 3:30 a.m. Friday, and was centered about 23 miles (37 kilometers) north of Anchorage. The quake had a depth of about 29 miles (47 kilometers).

There was no immediate word of any damage or injuries.