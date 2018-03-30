VIENNA (AP) — The foreign ministers of Macedonia and Greece are meeting in Vienna with a United Nations' mediator in an effort to resolve a decades-old dispute over the former Yugoslav republic's name.

Nikola Dimitrov and Nikos Kotzias were meeting with the UN's Matthew Nimetz Friday in the latest round of talks for a solution to the issue which began after Macedonia gained independence from Yugoslavia in 1991 and has prevented the small Balkan country from joining NATO.

Greece argues the term "Macedonia" implies territorial claims on its own province of the same name.

A recent change of government in Macedonia has fueled hopes an agreement can be found, although intensified talks have also met with major demonstrations in both countries by those who don't want to see any compromise.