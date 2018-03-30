PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged support to the Syrian Democratic Forces, members of whom he met with in Paris to discuss the conflict in northern Syria.

In a statement Friday, the Elysee said Macron praised the group commonly called the SDF, saying it is courageously fighting the Islamic State group.

Macron demanded the civilian population be given full access to humanitarian aid in Afrin — a region that, last week, the Turkish army and the Syrian opposition fighters it backs claimed to have "full control" of.

Macron also used Thursday's meeting with SDF's delegation of Arab and Kurdish Syrians to reiterate France's opposition to the Kurdish rebel group, PKK.

Macron said he hopes the SDF and Turkey will establish a dialogue with French help.