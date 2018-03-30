At least five young children have allegedly been sexually abused by a group of adults in Western Australia.

WA Police said on Friday they have charged three people with 23 offences against one girl - her mother, stepfather and a male friend of both.

The offences included sexual penetration and indecent dealing.

A supplied photograph of taskforce officers executing a search warrant. Photo / AAP

Police are also investigating more sexual assaults to the girl between 2011 and 2016 by other adults at "swinging" parties.

Advertisement

A member of the public found a recording device with videos showing men and a woman in sexual acts with the girl when she was aged 8, and police taskforce Mirzam was launched to investigate.

The girl is one of at least five children - most aged under 10 at the time - allegedly sexually assaulted by a number of adults, with allegations some of the children were drugged before being sexually abused.

Another three people were arrested after police executed warrants at six properties in Perth and regional WA on Thursday, with another a search warrant on a home in South Australia on Monday where electronic storage devices were seized.