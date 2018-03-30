Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Beijing this week after the North Korean leader traveled by train for his first foreign trip since succeeding his late father in 2011. Their talks appeared to be a way for both leaders to strengthen their positions before Kim's anticipated summits in the coming weeks with the South Korean and U.S. presidents.

The state media of both countries say Xi welcomed Kim with a formal banquet and other honors and Kim and his wife, Ri Sol Ju, watched an art performance together.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Japanese and foreign visitors walked in gardens around Tokyo to see cherry trees in full bloom.

Art Basel in Hong Kong, Asia's largest contemporary art fair, continues this week, with steady growth from collectors expecting more diversity in art pieces.

