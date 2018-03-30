MIAMI (AP) — Fox News personality Laura Ingraham got a quick reaction from her advertisers after she criticized one of the Florida school shooting survivors on social media. Some of them dropped her.

Ingraham, tweeted, "David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it."

Hogg, a student who survived the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, tweeted a list of a dozen advertisers and encouraged followers to call them and ask them to drop Ingraham. Hogg has faced intense criticism from right-wing conservatives and gun advocates who have falsely called him a crisis actor following the Valentine's Day shooting in Parkland that killed 17.

Companies such as Nestle, Wayfair, TripAdvisor and Rachel Ray's dog food Nutrish all said they are removing their support from Ingraham.