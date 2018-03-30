The daughter of a Kiwi rich-lister living in the UK has been caught up in a smear campaign waged by a jilted Russian model on her ex.

Irina Fedotova, 33, carried out a campaign of harassment against her former lover Gregory Slade, 38, who is engaged to New Zealander Kimberley Owen.

The Russian model was found guilty of harassment at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, the Daily Mail reported.

In one instance, Fedotova mocked up a fake national newspaper article to falsely brand her ex boyfriend a pervert in front of his girlfriend Owen.

Advertisement

Owen, who is the daughter of multi-millionaire Steve Owen, said the fake article caused concern as it "must have taken so much time and effort to put together."

Fedotova told Owen her ex was a drug addict and called her "picked up trash" and "a loser", the court heard.

In 2015, Spy reported Owen's father had bought an apartment in London's Belgravia suburb. The Herald reported that the family spent time in Maui, where they rubbed shoulders alongside John Key's Hawaii getaway.

Spy also featured pictures of Kimberley Owen in Ibiza on the boat belonging to her father, with former All Black Ali Williams and his wife, Casey.

'Sexually suggestive texts'

The court heard that Fedotova - a mother-of-one, who lives in a £2 million house in Belgravia, West London - bombarded Slade with "sexually suggestive" texts during a four month campaign of abuse, the court heard.

She even lied to him that she was pregnant with his child, and branded his new girlfriend "picked up trash" and a "loser" on Whatsapp.

The court heard that in October she mocked up an article from a newspaper, and presented it to Slade and his new girlfriend at the time Owen, who had a flat in Belgravia.

She claimed that Slade, who also lives in London, was a "drug user that would approach women for sex."

Irina Fedotova had been in a relationship with Slade for about two years until he dumped her last July. Photo / Getty Images

Fedotova had been in a relationship with Slade for about two years until he dumped her last July.

The court was told that the on-off relationship had been "difficult" and police were called to "some violent incidents."

Fedotova, a former fashion student who works in finance in London, continued to send him texts and called him from withheld numbers after the split, the Sun reports.

She called him more than 200 times before she was arrested by police in November.

He told her to stop, but she later turned up uninvited to his friend's wedding in France.

'She turned up to the wedding uninvited'

Prosecutor Edward Cohen told the court: "Mr Slade and Miss Fedotova were in a relationship for approximately two years and it was described as a difficult relationship and they were on and off over that period.

"There were some violent incidents between them, the police were involved on several occasions.

"Towards the end of June 2017 the relationship broke down and the complainant decided to end things with her.

"On 21 July there was a wedding the defendant had previously been invited to as a couple with the complainant.

"Given the relationship was finished the defendant was no longer invited to the wedding, which was in France.

"She however turned up to the wedding uninvited. The complainant tried to get her to leave. She made quite a scene at the party. She had to be pulled out of the sea in a drunken state.

Kimberley Owen pictured with Greg Slade. Photo / via Facebook

"The complainant and his parents were quite embarrassed by this whole situation."

Fedotova continued sending messages to Slade throughout August, and he told her to "please stop messaging me", said Cohen.

"They were sexually suggestive and by this time the complainant was in a new relationship with the co-complainant.

"She then carried on calling the complainant day and night, often intoxicated, from withheld numbers.

"He said the situation got so bad on October 4 he spoke with a police officer about the issue.

"At that stage he didn't want to proceed, he just wanted the defendant to go away. And she did go quite for a period of time

"However on October 12 Fedotova created a mock story under the heading of the Sun newspaper which was very disparaging about the complainant, saying that he was a drug user that he would approach women for sex and that he funded his lifestyle through his father and he didn't have any money of his own.

"This was quite a well crafted article - and long."

The story described Slade "the most hated guy in London".

Fedotova then claimed she was pregnant with Slade's child, sending a certificate of pregnancy test.

"The complainant thought she had falsified this in an attempt to scare him," Cohen said.

Owen, seen here with Lisa Ross at Euro in 2012, regularly featured in the pages of Spy. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

The finance worker also posted pictures of Slade on social media apps such as Instagram, with one bearing the caption: "This man promised me the world, I believed and trusted his promises. He ruined my dreams. You will get what you deserve. Karma is coming for you."

Fedotova has one previous conviction of assaulting a police officer in 2016, which related to a separate incident involving Slade, the court heard.

A pre-sentence report said Fedotova was "looking for revenge" against her ex-lover.

Fedotova admitted two charges of harassment without violence.

She was fined £200 for each count of harassment and ordered to pay costs and the surcharge of £115, totalling £515.

Magistrates' also imposed a restraining order banning Fedotova from contacting Mr Slade or his parents.