SAN DIEGO (AP) — A deported U.S. Army veteran is getting U.S. citizenship after California Gov. Jerry Brown pardoned him for a criminal offense and he sued to regain permission to live in the United States.

Lawyers for Hector Barajas say they were told Thursday their client should attend a naturalization ceremony on April 13. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services confirmed the decision.

Barajas is prominent advocate for deported veterans, providing housing and other services for them in Tijuana, Mexico, through an organization he founded there.

He was convicted in 2002 of shooting at an occupied dwelling or vehicle and served more than a year in prison. The governor removed a major obstacle to U.S. citizenship by pardoning him last year, noting his distinguished military service and advocacy work.