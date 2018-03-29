TOP STORIES:

CRI--AUSTRALIA-BALL TAMPERING

The fallout from the ball-tampering scandal in cricket reduces Australia's two most high-profile figures to tears. Captain Steve Smith apologizes to the nation and his family before coach Darren Lehmann announces his intention to quit. By Dennis Passa. SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

CRI--BALL TAMPERING FALLOUT

Advertisement

JOHANNESBURG — Seldom in sport has such a seemingly innocuous incident, rubbing a piece of sandpaper on the side of a leather ball, had such severe consequences. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 880 words, photos.

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-AUSTRALIA

JOHANNESBURG — Weighed down to breaking point by the ball-tampering scandal that has hung over them since last Saturday, Australia's players must find, from somewhere, the motivation to play a decisive test against South Africa. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 740 words, photos.

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-ENGLAND

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — England is 34-1 after being sent into bat by New Zealand in the second cricket test at Hagley Oval. Developing.

SOC--GREECE-GUN-TOTING OWNER

ATHENS, Greece — The owner of Greek soccer club PAOK Thessaloniki is banned for three years for his part in violence during a match against AEK Athens, including running onto the field with a holstered pistol on his hip. By Derek Gatopoulos and Graham Dunbar. SENT: 300 words, photo.

SOC--DORTMUND-BAHSTUAYI RACISM

Borussia Dortmund striker Michy Batshuayi questions if UEFA cares about tackling racism after European soccer's governing body rejects his complaint that Atalanta fans subjected him to abuse during a Europa League game in Italy. By Rob Harris. SENT: 270 words, photos.

SOC--WORLD CUP-REFEREES

GENEVA — Four of the eight countries whose national leagues use FIFA-approved video review do not have a match official among 99 selected for the World Cup. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 320 words, photo.

BKN--LEBRON-PASSING JORDAN

CLEVELAND — Kids growing up in the 1980s and 1990s wanted to be like Michael Jordan. Only one — LeBron James — reached his rarefied air. With 10 points on Friday, James will pass Jordan's NBA record by scoring in double digits in 867 consecutive games. By Tom Withers. SENT: 780 words, photos.

TEN--MIAMI OPEN

KEY BISCAYNE, Florida — Sloane Stephens shakes off a very slow start to beat Victoria Azarenka 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 in the Miami Open semifinals. Stephens will be in the sixth final of her career on Saturday, when she faces sixth-seeded Jelena Ostapenko or American qualifier Danielle Collins. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 710 words, photos. Will be updated.

GLF--LPGA TOUR

RANCHO MIRAGE, California — Lexi Thompson opens play in the ANA Inspiration, a year after a rules violation cost her four strokes in an eventual playoff loss. This is a major and the last 10 U.S. LPGA Tour majors have been won by 10 different players. By John Nicholson. SENT: 120 words, photos. Will be updated.

GLF--HOUSTON OPEN

HOUSTON — Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson lead the field at the Houston Open, the last tournament before next week's Masters. The winner gets into the Masters if not already eligible. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos shortly.

GLF--MASTERS

This Masters is as much about a red shirt as a green jacket. Tiger Woods is back at Augusta National for the first time since 2015, and he even looks so much like the Tiger Woods of old that he has been installed as a co-favorite. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

Other stories:

— SOC--EUROPEAN SOCCER WEEKEND — What to watch in Europe's top soccer leagues this weekend. SENT: 650 words, photo.

— CAR--F1-MERCEDES-BUG BLAMED — Mercedes blames computer bug for Hamilton glitch. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 480 words, photo.

— CRI--WEST INDIES SQUAD — Mohammed leading West Indies for 3 T20s in Pakistan. SENT: 330 words.

— SAI--BARCELONA WORLD RACE-CANCELLED — Barcelona World Race called off for "political instability" SENT: 150 words.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports(at)ap.org.