CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A powerful magnitude 6.9 earthquake has shaken the Pacific island nation of Papua New Guinea, a month after a deadly quake there killed more than 100 people.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the quake on Friday, which the U.S. Geological Survey said was centered in a remote area of East New Britain province. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii said there was no threat of a tsunami.

USGS reported the quake had a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles) and was 162 kilometers (100 miles) southwest of Rabaul.