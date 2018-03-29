WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to award the Medal of Honor to a deceased World War II veteran who showed gallantry as an Army intelligence officer more than 70 years ago.

The White House says the president will honor then-1st Lt. Garlin Connor posthumously for his actions on Jan. 24, 1945. It says Connor left a position of relative safety to get in a better position "to direct artillery fire onto the assaulting enemy infantry and armor."

Connor remained in an exposed position for three hours, despite the enemy coming within five yards of his position and friendly artillery shells exploding around him.

Connor's wife and family will join Trump at the White House for the medal ceremony. A date has not been set.