Facebook says it's making progress in election preparedness

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook says it is making progress with efforts to weed out fake accounts and fake news on its service. The moves are aimed at preventing election interference ahead of the U.S. midterm elections.

Tech gains help US stocks end a rocky quarter with a bang

Technology companies powered U.S. stocks to solid gains Thursday, snapping the market's two-day losing streak. Banks, consumer-focused companies and industrial stocks also helped lift the market. Even so, the broad gains, which came on the last day of trading ahead of the Easter holiday weekend, weren't enough to make up for the stock market's first quarterly loss since 2015.

The next Kirkland? Online retailers create their own brands

NEW YORK (AP) — Online retailers vying to match the success of house brands like Costco's Kirkland Signature are starting their own private labels. They're doing so for the same reason: Store brands make a bigger profit and help keep customers. But attracting shoppers takes a different strategy: Sites design packaging that pops on screens. Search results put the private-label version first. Shoppers get cost savings on basics, items they can't find nearby, or a change from products they see everywhere.

White House claims win in Korea trade deal, faces skepticism

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Wednesday hailed a revamped trade agreement with South Korea as a vindication of President Donald Trump's hard-nosed approach to international trade. Many trade analysts are skeptical that the changes Trump's team negotiated to the six-year-old U.S.-Korea Free Trade Agreement (called KORUS) would make a dent in America's massive trade deficit or do much to increase U.S. car sales in the near-impenetrable South Korean auto market.

1 year to Brexit: So much to do, so little time

LONDON (AP) — On Thursday it is 365 days until Britain officially leaves the European Union on March 29, 2019, ending a 46-year marriage that has entwined the economies, legal systems and peoples of Britain and 27 other European countries. British Prime Minister Theresa May is marking the day with a whistle-stop tour of the United Kingdom's four corners —England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — to promise a Brexit that unites the country.

Consumer spending up in Feb; jobless claims at 45-year low

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans increased their spending just 0.2 percent in February, while their incomes were boosted by increased wages and business owners' income. The Commerce Department says the modest spending increase followed an equal gain in January and a rise of 0.4 percent in December. Incomes increased a healthy 0.4 percent. The report came as news emerged that the number of Americans filing claims for jobless benefits dropped by 12,000 last week to 215,000 — the lowest level in 45 years.

Trump warns he may freeze SKorea trade deal for NKorea talks

RICHFIELD, Ohio (AP) — President Donald Trump is threatening to "hold up" the trade agreement his administration finalized with South Korea this week to gain more leverage for talks with North Korea. Speaking about roads, bridges and other infrastructure in Ohio, Trump is highlighting the newly completed renegotiation of the trade agreement. But he adds that "it's a very strong card and I want to make sure everyone is treated fairly."

President Trump goes after a favorite target, Amazon

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump is going after Amazon again on Twitter. Amazon stock dropped 4.4 percent Wednesday after Axios reported that Trump has wondered if there was a way to "go after" the company with antitrust or competition law. Trump tweeted Thursday that Amazon pays "little or no" state sales taxes, which is not true.

Lawyer for victim's family says matter with Uber 'resolved'

PHOENIX (AP) — The family of an Arizona woman killed when struck by an autonomous Uber vehicle apparently has reached a settlement with the company. Cristina Perez Hesano, an attorney for relatives of Elaine Herzberg, responded Thursday to inquiries by The Associated Press by saying only that the matter "has been resolved" without disclosing details. Uber declined to comment.

Good driver, poor credit: What makes your car costs so high

Having poor credit can be expensive, especially for car owners. In this analysis, NerdWallet looks at the increased costs in both car loans and insurance premiums to determine how much extra someone with poor credit could pay.

The S&P 500 index rose 35.87 points, or 1.4 percent, to 2,640.87. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 254.69 points, or 1.1 percent, to 24,103.11.

Benchmark U.S. crude rose 56 cents to $64.94 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, added 74 cents to $70.27 per barrel in London.