WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on trial of three militia members accused of plotting to bomb Somali immigrants in Kansas (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

An FBI informant has testified that a Kansas militia member started trying to recruit other members to attack Muslim immigrants after the 2016 attack on the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

Dan Day told jurors Thursday that Patrick Stein called him after the Orlando attack by a man who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group and said he was ready to take action and wanted him to go to a meeting to see "who was with him and who was not." Day says it was the first time he recorded one of the group's meetings for the FBI.

Day told jurors that Stein held three recruitment meetings in an effort to get other members of the Kansas Security Force to join them in killing Somalis.

Stein, Gavin Wright and Curtis Allen are charged with conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction and conspiracy against civil rights in an alleged plot to bomb a mosque and an apartment complex where many Muslim refugees lived in Garden City, which is about 340 miles (550 kilometers) west of Kansas City.

7:15 a.m.

A militia member who tipped off law enforcement to an alleged plan by three men to bomb Somali immigrants in Kansas is expected to testify at their trial.

Jurors will hear the testimony of Dan Day on Thursday. The paid informant wore a wire for the FBI, capturing months of profanity-laced recordings that are key to the prosecution's case.

Patrick Stein, Gavin Wright and Curtis Allen are charged with conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction and conspiracy against civil rights. Stein also faces a weapons-related charges and Wright faces a charge of lying to the FBI.

The three men, who were indicted in October 2016, have pleaded not guilty.