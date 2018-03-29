Thousands of women have today joined several #IBelieveHer protests in Ireland the day after two rugby stars were cleared of rape.

Irish internationals Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding were cleared of rape yesterday following a nine-week trial at Belfast Crown Court.

They were accused of sexually assaulting a woman when they went back to Jackson's flat after a night out in the capital city.

Huge crowds at the Spire in Dublin now. #IBELIEVEHER pic.twitter.com/nksRoYXUqQ — Susie Q (@SusieQmusic) March 29, 2018

The court heard the pair were in a WhatsApp group which discussed having a 'spit roast' and said sex with the woman was 'like a merry-go-round'.

But just hours after they were cleared, in response to the wider issues raised by the case and in support of the woman and others in a similar position, thousands of people tweeted #IBelieveHer.

The hashtag was trending in the UK, Ireland and worldwide and on Thursday a rally outside the Laganside courthouse took place along with others in Derry, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Dublin.

Both Jackson, 26, and Olding, 25, were cleared alongside their friend Rory Harrison, 25 - who denied perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

Another friend Blane McIlroy, 26, was accused of one count of exposure but the four defendants were cleared of all charges relating to the alleged incident in June 2016.

That's the crowd now at the #IBelieveHer rally. It's stopped raining also. pic.twitter.com/QZeDOm6aNs — Cormac Fitzgerald (@Cormfitz) March 29, 2018

The Belfast rally was organised by Reclaim the Night Belfast, which is a group which is campaigning against harassment and gender-based violence.

On Facebook, the group wrote: 'The feminist movement is calling a rally in response to the impact of the recent rape trial in Belfast.

'There is a lot of anger and upset among women who have observed the treatment of the [woman] in this case and found it harrowing and re-traumatising.'

The hashtag #IBelieveHer was trending in the UK, Ireland and worldwide on Twitter just hours after the verdicts were returned.

Many used their messages to support the woman who gave evidence throughout the trial, which was described by the judge as 'probably the most difficult trial any jury in Northern Ireland has been asked to adjudicate on'.

After the case yesterday, Jackson - who was also cleared of a separate charge of sexual assault - said: "I'd just like to thank the judge and the jury for giving me a fair trial, my parents for being here every day, as well as my brother and sisters.

"Out of respect for my employers I've nothing further to comment."

Meanwhile, Olding's solicitor Paul Dougan, read out a statement on behalf of the rugby player.

He said: "I want to acknowledge publicly that though I committed no criminal offence on the evening of June 28, 2016, I regret deeply the events of that evening.

"I want to acknowledge that the complainant came to court and gave evidence about her perception of those events.

"I am sorry for the hurt that was caused to the complainant. It was never my intention to cause any upset to anyone on that night.

"I don't agree with her perception of events, and I maintain that everything that happened that evening was consensual."

The court had previously heard how the rugby players were accused of boasting with their friends about a "spit roasting" on a WhatsApp group.

The jury was told that Olding allegedly wrote "we are all top sh****rs, before adding: 'It was like a merry-go-around at a carnival."

He also wrote: 'There was a bit of spit roasting going on last night fellas,' the court heard.

It is also alleged that Jackson replied on the same WhatsApp messaging service: "There was a lot of spit."

In another message also read out, McIlroy boasted: "Pumped a bird with Jacko on Monday, roasted her, then another on Tuesday night."

A review by the Irish Rugby Football Union and Ulster Rugby is now underway following the verdict.

