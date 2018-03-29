WOODLAND, Wash. (AP) — The Latest on a family that was killed when their SUV plummeted off a scenic California highway (all times local):

9:14 a.m.

A woman who died when her family plunged off a Northern California cliff in an SUV pleaded guilty to a domestic assault charge in 2011 after telling authorities "she let her anger get out of control" while spanking her 6-year-old adoptive daughter.

Sarah Hart's plea deal in Douglas County, Minnesota, led to the dismissal of a malicious punishment of a child charge.

The California Highway Patrol says Sarah Hart, her wife and their six children likely all perished when their vehicle went off a cliff. Three children have not been found.

According to a 2010 criminal complaint the girl told a teacher at her elementary school. The teacher observed bruises on the girl and alerted authorities.

Sarah Hart told police she and her partner, Jennifer Hart, didn't usually spank their children. Sarah Hart said she had done so to discipline the child.

11:07 p.m.

A family that gained attention for an emotional photograph of an African-American boy hugging a white police officer at a 2014 protest died when their SUV plummeted off a scenic California highway.

Authorities said Wednesday that they believe six children were in the vehicle with their parents, though three siblings haven't been found.

The Hart Tribe, as they were known, took spontaneous road trips, and friends believe they may have been on one of those adventures when their SUV veered off Pacific Coast Highway onto rocks in the ocean.

Friends described the married couple Jennifer and Sarah Hart as loving parents who promoted social justice.

But neighbors say they saw signs that caused them to worry about how the homeschooled children were being cared for.