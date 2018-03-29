LONDON (AP) — Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney plans to represent two investigative reporters on trial in Myanmar.

Clooney said Thursday she will defend the two Reuters journalists who were arrested in December.

Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were taken into custody after reporting the massacre of 10 Rohingya men and boys in Myanmar. They are charged with violating the country's Official Secrets Act and face a possible maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.

Clooney said it is "clear beyond doubt" that the two are innocent and should be released immediately.

She said the results of the high-profile case will "tell us a lot" about Myanmar's commitment to freedom of speech and the rule of law.