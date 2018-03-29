NEW YORK (AP) — A novel about a young scientist's personal and professional journey has won a $25,000 prize for debut fiction.

Weike (WHY-key) Wang's "Chemistry" is this year's recipient of the PEN/Hemingway Award, PEN America told The Associated Press on Thursday. Ernest Hemingway's grandson, Sean Hemingway, will present the award to Wang next month during a ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston. She will also have a month-long stay at an artist's retreat in Wyoming and a residency with the creative writing program at the University of Idaho. Previous winners of the Hemingway prize include Jhumpa Lahiri (JHOOM-paah L-hee-ree), Ha Jin and Marilynne Robinson.

Wang is a Harvard University graduate who has a doctorate in public health. Earlier this month, she received a $50,000 Whiting Award, given to promising new authors.