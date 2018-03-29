BERLIN (AP) — The Vienna Symphony says it has appointed Andres Orozco-Estrada as its next chief conductor.

Colombia-born Orozco-Estrada will take up the post in the 2021/2022 season.

The Vienna Symphony said in a statement Thursday that the 40-year-old will start working a year earlier with the orchestra, which is currently led by Philippe Jordan.

Orozco-Estrada is currently chief conductor of the Frankfurt Radio Symphony and musical director of the Houston Symphony Orchestra. He is also the first guest conductor at the London Philharmonic Orchestra.

Born in Medellin, Orozco-Estrada moved to Vienna 20 years ago.