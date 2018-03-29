Warning: Images may disturb

A headless chicken has survived for a week after being decapitated and has now been adopted by a vet who calls the bird "a true warrior".

The remarkable bird was found in the Mueang Ratchaburi district of Ratchaburi Province in central Thailand.

Photographs show a chicken with only a bloodied stump where its head used to be, yet somehow still standing up, the Daily Mail reports.

A vet named as Supakadee Arun Thong has adopted the headless animal, feeding it by dropping food down its neck and giving it antibiotics.

She told a local newspaper the bird seemed tame and was responding well.

Arun Thong said: "The animal has its life. If it wants to live, we feed it."

However the animal lover confessed she feared its tongue would soon fall out.

It was not clear how the chicken came to lose its head but locals say it may have been attacked by another animal.

Arun Thong said she was hoping someone would soon take the chicken off her hands.

She said: "Who will take him and care for him? He will need lifelong care. I have to admit that this chicken is a true warrior with a very tough heart."

The chicken that survived longest without its head is believed to be one named Mike, who lived for 18 months after losing his head in Utah in the US from 1945 to 1947.