ISLAMABAD (AP) — Fazlur Rehman Khalil is crisscrossing Pakistan championing a fatwa, or Islamic religious decree, forbidding militant violence inside the country.

But the mere fact that Khalil, veteran leader of an organization designated as a terror group by the U.S., is free has experts questioning Pakistan's willingness to fight extremism.

Khalil, once a close friend of the late al-Qaida chief Osama bin Laden, co-founded Harakat-ul-Mujahedeen, a group accused by India of attacking its forces in the Kashmir region and by the U.S. of training militants and carrying out attacks in Afghanistan. The group has undergone several name changes over time and is now known as Ansar-ul Ummah.

But authorities have left him alone.

Khalil's madrassa, or religious school, occupies a sprawling compound next door in the middle of a crowded market.