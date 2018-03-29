Space: Astronomers have detected for the first time a galaxy that is devoid of dark matter, the plentiful but enigmatic material that does not emit light or energy and had been considered a fundamental part of all galaxies. The discovery, announced today, is forcing scientists to rethink their ideas about the formation of galaxies. "We didn't expect that this could happen," said Yale University astronomer Pieter van Dokkum, lead author of the research published in the journal Nature. Paradoxically, the discovery of a galaxy without dark matter may actually confirm that the stuff actually exists by contradicting hypotheses advanced by dark matter doubters. Van Dokkum said the galaxy, called NGC1052-DF2 and located about 65 million light years away from Earth, also appears to be devoid of gas and is relatively sparsely populated by stars. It is classified as an ultra-diffuse galaxy, a kind first recognised in 2015. "Dark matter is not something that galaxies can sort of swap in or out of, like it's kind of an optional thing that galaxies sometimes have and sometimes don't."

Australia: Victoria Police officers could be armed with military-grade firearms in a bid to combat terrorism and other serious crimes. Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton confirmed the force has been considering whether it needs more powerful firearms for use with the specialist police and also in country areas. "They are semi-automatic and fully-automatic firearm ... they certainly provide a lot more firepower than we've had in the past, if we go down that path." Ashton wants officers in country areas to have access to the same protections as their city counterparts. If the plan goes ahead, the long-arm firearms would be safely stored and available for use in serious incidents, the spokesman said.

Mali: Unidentified gunmen have killed one person and wounded at least two others late in an attack on a hotel in the central Mali town of Bandiagara regularly frequented by United Nations staff and humanitarian workers, witnesses said. Just two days ago, Prime Minister Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga visited Bandiagara and gave a speech in which he promised to defeat the Islamist insurgents who have plunged Mali's central and northern regions into chaos. Five men approached the entrance to Bandiagara's Hotel la Falaise on foot, removed rifles from beneath their flowing traditional robes and opened fire, several witnesses said. At least three people, a soldier guarding the entrance and two hotel workers, were struck by bullets. The soldier later succumbed to his injuries, Karambe and a second witness said. One attacker was also killed, shot by the soldier.



Venezuela: Authorities were investigating a riot and fire at a Venezuelan police station where relatives said dozens of detainees were being kept in squalid conditions and were feared dead.



Venezuela: Authorities were investigating a riot and fire at a Venezuelan police station where relatives said dozens of detainees were being kept in squalid conditions and were feared dead. Officials offered no information on what happened or whether there were any casualties, and police clashed with relatives who gathered outside the station demanding information on their loved ones. Officers in riot gear formed a line with plastic shields blocking access to the brick building and at one point launched tear gas to disperse the crowd in Valencia. A Window to Freedom, a nonprofit group that monitors conditions at Venezuela's jails, said preliminary but unconfirmed information indicated the riot began when an armed detainee shot an officer in the leg. Shortly after that a fire broke out. Rescuers apparently had to break a hole through a wall to free some of the prisoners inside.

Canada: The man accused in the slayings of six men at a Quebec City mosque asked for forgiveness after changing his mind and pleading guilty.

Canada: The man accused in the slayings of six men at a Quebec City mosque asked for forgiveness after changing his mind and pleading guilty. Alexandre Bissonnette faced six charges of murder and six of attempted murder from a shooting rampage during evening prayers at the Islamic Cultural Centre in January 2017. More than 50 people were at the centre, and six men aged between 39 and 60 were killed. "Every minute of my existence I bitterly regret what I did, the lives I have destroyed, the pain and suffering I have caused to so many people, without forgetting the members of my own family," Bissonnette said as he read out a letter in court. "I am ashamed of what I did."

